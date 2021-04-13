(CNN Español) –– El presidente municipal de Tepoztlán, Rogelio Torres Ortega, falleció este martes, según informó el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad mexicana en un comunicado que publicó en Facebook.
Torres Ortega estaba aislado desde el 31 de marzo, cuando anunció que había dado positivo a la prueba de covid-19.
Tanto la Gobernación de Morelos como el Congreso estatal lamentaron el fallecimiento del alcalde.
Rogelio Torres Ortega había comenzado su mandato en 2019.
