MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- A man was shot and killed while trying to prevent a neighbor's domestic violence situation on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Singer Circle.
Police say a 48-year-old man went to a neighbor's apartment in hopes of preventing a domestic violence situation.
The suspect responded to the same apartment and shot the victim.
Officials say the victim was pronounced dead the scene.
