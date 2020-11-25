MPD: Man broke into Circle K; drank milk, ate protein bars before getting caught smoking a cigarette

Click here for updates on this story
MOBILE, AL (WALA) -- olice arrested 24-year-old Bruce Swain after they say he broke into a Circle K located at 10 North University Boulevard.
Police say the incident happened at approximately 2:01 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the location after a customer called saying that the front door of the business was shattered.
They say officers located Swain behind the clerk's counter smoking a cigarette.
Officers determined that he unlawfully entered the business by breaking the front glass door and had been inside the store for an hour drinking milk and eating a protein bar.
Swain faces charges of burglary 3rd.
