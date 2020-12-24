Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating long-term missing person Alizaia A. Sell.
Seventeen-year-old Alizaia was last seen on April 5, 2020 in Milwaukee.
She is described as a Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5'6" and 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Police say Alizaia is known to hang out in the area of N. 13th St. and W. Locust St.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.