MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- Three people are seriously after two pit bulls got loose and attacked several people near 28th and Melvin on Wednesday, April 7.
Milwaukee police say it happened around 11:35 a.m.
An individual fired shots at the dogs, subsequently striking them, in attempt to free the victims from the dogs.
The dogs were taken by Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control.
Police say a 36-year-old woman, 26-year-old man, and a 75-year-old man sustained serious injuries. The victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
