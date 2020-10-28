Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) -- Milwaukee Police say three people are seriously hurt following a shooting on Tuesday, October 27.
Authorities say the shooting happened near 18th and Scott around 9:07 p.m.
Three people were shot, including two 27-year-old men and a 30-year-old man. All three victims took themselves to the hospital for treatment.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
