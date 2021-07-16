Click here for updates on this story
LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- A movie producer from Lake Arrowhead is in custody Thursday after being accused of running an international prostitution business.
Arrested on warrant from New York, 49-year-old Dillon Jordan is said to have used a party-planning business and a film production company as fronts for a prostitution ring and authorities said he is awaiting an initial court appearance in the Central District of California.
An indictment stated that from 2010 thorough May 2017, Jordan kept a roster of women who lived across the U.S. and performed sexual acts for clients in exchange for money.
Prosecutors also said that Jordan used a madam based in the UK to help him find clients and prostitutes.
His movie credits include the 2018 film “The Kindergarten Teacher” starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and the 2019 film “The Kid” with Ethan Hawke among others.
Jordan faces charges of prostitution, conspiracy and money laundering.
