Blue Springs (KCTV5) -- Students are seeing how their school district’s investment in technology will shape the future of school in the middle of a Kansas City winter.
Blue Spring School District and others across the metro opted to have students learn from home instead of calling for a snow day. The district explain how it will handle “snow days” moving forward on their website.
Pre-K - 1st grade students brought home educational packets in October/November. These packets are to be used during a learning from home/AMI day. Specific instructions will be communicated by your child’s teacher.
2nd – 12th grade students will learn from home on snow days. There will be a few exceptions, and those students will receive educational packets. Specific instructions will be communicated by your child’s teacher.
Elementary-aged students who attend Prime Time on snow days will be expected to bring their packets or devices to Prime Time. The Prime Time staff members will assist students in completing their snow day assignments.
KCTV 5 spoke with BSSD students Lilly, 5th grade, and her sister Kadence, freshman. The sisters have different perspectives on the change to their school day.
“I like it because you get to sleep in,” Kadence Burnside said.
Lilly said she would prefer to learn in the building and not at home.
“I like being in school because the stuff isn’t as hard and everything works and also because you get to see your friends,” Lilly Burnside said.
Their dad, Jeff, said while he wasn’t expecting his daughter to be at home today he’s happy the school district is keeping them focused on academics.
“I think it’s good for them,” Jeff Burnside said. “Right now they have Wednesdays off. I think this will help keep them caught up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.