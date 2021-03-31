OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Motor Vehicle Office on Ridgeview Road in Olathe will be closed on Thursday and Friday because multiple workers have been impacted by COVID-19.
This is the office located at 782 N. Ridgeview Road. It will be closed April 1 and 2.
All the impacted workers have been advised to quarantine or isolate according to county health department guidelines.
"Through contact tracing, we have determined there is no reason to believe any customers were directly exposed to these individuals," a release from the city said.
The facility has undergone a deep cleaning and disinfection.
The Motor Vehicle Office in Mission at 6000 Lamar Ave. will stay open. There is a capacity limitation, so if you need to visit the office then you should reserve a place in line at 7:30 a.m. by visiting jocogov.org/residents/vehicles. If you are unable to get in line, use online, drop-off, or mail-in services.
They also add the following information:
- Vehicle registration renewals can be completed online at https://ikan.ks.gov. To renew by mail, customers may send a check, money order or cashier’s check to Johnson County Motor Vehicle, PO Box 29192, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201. The Mission self-service renewal kiosk will continue to be available to walk-in customers.
- Title drop-off service applications for newly purchased vehicles and registrations transferred to Kansas from another state can be found at jocogov.org/residents/vehicles.
- Duplicate title and secure title applications with check payment can be mailed to Johnson County Motor Vehicle, PO Box 29192, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201.
- Disabled placard applications, vehicle lien releases, address changes, or registration reprints may be emailed to dmv@jocogov.org or mailed to Johnson County Motor Vehicle at 6000 Lamar Avenue Mission, KS 66202.
- Call volume is also limited during this time, and calls may be dropped once we reach capacity. If that happens, please consider reviewing the Frequently Asked Questions at jocogov.org/residents/vehicles. If additional assistance is needed, please reach out by email to dmv@jocogov.org.
"We understand the closing of an office and limited customer capacity can be frustrating," they say in closing. "We appreciate your patience and thank you for your understanding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.