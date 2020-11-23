Click here for updates on this story
Tracy, CA (KOVR) -- A mother and stepfather were arrested Saturday in connection to the homicide of a 4-year-old boy, the Tracy Police Department said.
Camila Pizarro-Vergara, 24, and Oscar Munoz, 25, both of Tracy, were arrested in the area of Birchwood Lane, just west of Earle E. Williams Middle School. The two were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and face charges of homicide and inflicting great bodily injury to a child under 8 years old, police said.
Tracy police said officers responded on Monday to an apartment along West Grantline Road after receiving reports of the child not breathing.
The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No further information was released regarding the investigation.
