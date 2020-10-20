KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- The next homicide in Kansas City, Missouri will set an all-time high record for violent crime.

There have been 153 homicides so far in 2020. The same number as all of 1993, when the previous record was set. It’s a situation that can seem hopeless, despite multiple efforts by the law enforcement and city leaders to stop the bleeding.

The mother of this year’s youngest homicide victim is still fighting to heal from being shot herself. Her one-year old baby boy, Tyrone Payton, is gone forever. There are no leads in the case. And yet, she has hope.

“I just want justice and to build my strength back so I can heal,” Juhna Payton said.

Payton remains hospitalized, recovering from six gunshot wounds from an attack on her family one month ago tomorrow.

She, her husband, and their one-year-old son, Tyrone were sitting in a rental car in front of their home about to go fishing, when a man opened fire on them at close range.

“We didn’t deserve this. We didn’t know you. We never did any harm to nobody,” she said.

Payton is a truancy officer. Her husband is a forklift operator. He was shot too but is doing okay.

They spoke with the detective on their case today.

“He said he had no leads. Could be a case of mistaken identity or something,” she said.

Tyrone was Payton’s only biological child. She calls him a hero, hoping his story can bring about change.

“I’m glad to be alive so I can share his story,” she said.

Payton’s faith and her family are getting her through the pain of losing Tyrone.

She supports the effort announced last month to address the roots of violent crime.

The Reform Project is a partnership with police, prosecutors, the health department, and the community.

“Until we see it as every victim or perpetrator started off as a child moving through our system, our city’s system, and was in some way underserved or under supported by that system, this isn’t going to matter,” Dr. Marvia Jones, Violence prevention and policy manager at KC Health Department, said.

Payton has hope if the community can come together, things can get better.

“It could be any one of us next you know? I never thought I could have tragedy like this. But then you go from looking at the news to being on it,” Payton said.

There’s a $25,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in Tyrone’s case. Calls into TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous. That phone number is 816-474-8477.