MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A Manchester mother is facing charges following her 3-year-old’s death last November.
Police have arrested 30-year-old Alesha Cain.
The arrest comes following an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old that happened back on Nov. 26, 2020.
Police were called to an apartment on Oakland Street a little before 3 a.m. that morning for the report of an unresponsive child.
The boy was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. It is unclear at this time what the cause of death was.
According to police, an investigation into the circumstances of the child’s death was conducted by detectives assigned to the Investigative Services – Child Investigations Unit.
They secured an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, Alesha Cain.
She’s been charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and cruelty to persons.
Cain is being held on a $650,000 and is expected to appear in court on Monday.
