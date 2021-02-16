(CNN Español) — Los reclusos de la cárcel de Tacumbú en Asunción protagonizaron un motín este martes.
Así lo confirmó la ministra de Justicia de Paraguay, Cecilia Pérez, en declaraciones a Radio Monumental.
Los reclusos quemaron colchones en los pasillos en protesta por el traslado de un peligroso interno, según informó Pérez.
La ministra agregó que las autoridades investigan si hubo un intento de fuga.
Noticia en desarrollo.
