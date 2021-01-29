(KCTV) - Two thirds of people around the world believe climate change is a global emergency during the coronavirus pandemic.
It's according to a United Nations poll that the agency says offers a clear and convincing mandate for politicians to take action needed to address the crisis.
The poll, organized by the U.N. Development Program and The University of Oxford is the largest ever opinion poll on climate change, questioning some 1.2 people in 50 countries.
Half the people surveyed said governments should implement four key policies to tackle the climate crisis, conservation of forests and land, solar wind and renewable power, climate-friendly farming techniques and investing more in green businesses and jobs.
It comes after the Biden administration signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the landmark agreement, something republicans have objected to by misleadingly claiming it will cost Americans jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.