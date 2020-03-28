JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are currently 838 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

This is up from 712, which was the total at 9 p.m. on Friday

A total of 10 people have died. There were nine deaths as of Friday night.

There are 94 cases in Kansas City and 43 in Jackson County.

There are 93 cases in the city of St. Louis and 313 cases in St. Louis County.

For the full county-by-county breakdown, click here.

On the other side of the state line, there are 261 cases in Kansas.

KDHE: More than 250 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas There was also an additional death from COVID-19 in Kansas today. That individual was in Johnson County.

The Missouri governor's press conference held on Saturday can be viewed below.