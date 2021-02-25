KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson, Jackson and Wyandotte Counties announced Thursday that they are lifting closing time restrictions. As of Thursday night, they no longer have to close at midnight.
The three governments said they were lifting the time rule due to improvements in things like infection and hospitalization rates and for the sake of consistency. Kansas City, Missouri did the same almost a week prior.
The Colonial Club doesn’t open until 5 p.m. They serve food, but It’s more of a hangout bar than a restaurant, and the past year has been rough.
“We cut our days that weren’t doing well,” said co-owner John Stoner. “We brought Tuesdays back, which used to be gone all the way, when we were able to stay open until midnight. The extra two hours can help us a lot.”
First it was take-out only, then a 10 p.m. closing. Last month, the rule changed to midnight. Now, they will be able to stay open until 2 a.m.
Johnson, Jackson, and Wyandotte Counties made the announcement jointly.
The other rules remain, including a 50 percent capacity limit for Wyandotte County. Stoner said that will hurt less soon, when the extra room on the patio will go to better use.
“Spring’s coming. We’re going to be outside more, so that’s going to help,” said Stoner.
Things aren’t back to the glory days yet, but he and his co-owner, Blake Lostal, praised the Unified Government for facilitating vaccinations quickly and efficiently.
He said just this week, the two of them and all of their staff got their second round of shots.
“Helping us get our staff vaccinated and everything, that’s huge,” said Stoner. “They’re really excited about that.”
Leaders of the three county governments warn people not to let this change make them lax on other precautions. Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. noted the UK strain of the virus has been found here in the Kansas City area, and studies show that strain spreads more easily and more quickly than others.
