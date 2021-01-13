JACKSON, MO (KCTV) -- Officer Oasha White of the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division has been wearing a police body camera since November of last year.
“The first time I put it on it was different,” says White.
She, along with hundreds of other officers from Central Patrol and the North and Shoal Creek Divisions, had these added to their uniforms after a community outcry for police reform.
“It was something that we heard them over and over again saying that they wanted it and it was something that was a priority for us we just lacked the funding source,” says KCPD Sergeant Jake Becchina.
Last year the DeBruce Foundation donated money for KCPD to get the 340 cameras they currently have, along with the 475 they just ordered.
This new order will allow every patrol officer in the city to have one by hopefully March.
“It is beholden on us to be accountable to the public and they deserve that,” says Becchina.
KCPD says the cameras will be used when interacting with the general public.
As for the footage, it will automatically upload to the police server once the cars arrive to the station.
“Transparency and accountability bring protection to everybody,” says Vernon Howard the President Southern Christian Leadership Council.
Howard told us back in August he’d been advocating for body cameras for the last five years.
We reached out to him, and some of the same folks who protested police this summer to get their reaction to today’s announcement, but we did not hear back.
Police plan on presenting their body camera policy to the board next month for approval.
“The video shows what the truth is,” says White.
