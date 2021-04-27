Click here for updates on this story
WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV) -- The public is being advised that a monk seal has given birth to a pup in Waikiki at Kaimana Beach, according to NOAA Fisheries.
NOAA is responding to the situation where Hawaiian monk seal 'Kaiwi' gave birth.
After birth monk seals can be very protective and "are more likely to exhibit territorial behavior with a pup," according to NOAA Fisheries.
The public is advised to give both mother and pup space and avoid disturbing them in order to ensure that the mother remains with her pup and that the pup receives the proper nutrition it needs.
