GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) -- This story will give you all the feels.
Cathy Greeley sent us this video showing the special moment she finally got to hug her mother after almost a year.
Since March of 2020, her mom has lived at St. Anne’s nursing home in Greensburg.
For a while, they could only visit her outside her window.
Then in February, she got her first vaccine dose, and finally the day came where Cathy and her siblings could reunite with mom in the flesh.
Cathy tells us it’s been hard, but she never gave up hope.
