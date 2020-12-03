For the Missouri Department of Transportation, winter weather prep is a yearlong thing. So they’re ready to respond when and if winter weather materializes.
On Thursday, road crews all over the metro headed out on the roadways early to begin monitoring roads ahead of winter weather.
Road crews in KCMO and JOCO have trucks on standby ready to respond if needed.
Over at one of MODOTs maintenance areas off of Blue Ridge Cut Off, large plow trucks went in and out all night long. Some of the workers began at 11:30 p.m. the night before.
MODOT said their plow trucks will be out just in case they need to start treating roads. Something that’s typically done with salt.
Though, salt isn’t the only thing the department of transportation uses to make roads safe.
They actually use beet juice as well, which is typically mixed with salt brine.
There is no plan to use beet juice on Thursday however. It’s most often used when the temperatures approach zero.
And the mixture does come with a perk -- it doesn’t cause corrosion so crews say it’s better for roads and cars.
MODOT actually stores 30,000 gallons of the beet juice/brine mixture to be used at a moment’s notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.