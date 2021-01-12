(KCTV) -- The maker of a popular Coronavirus vaccine says similar technology could be used to tackle other dangerous viruses.
Moderna announced it will use its messenger RNA technology for experimental treatments of the seasonal flu, H.I.V. and the Nipah virus.
The pharmaceutical company believes its MRNA technology could help treat viruses that have, quote, "eluded traditional vaccine efforts."
Human trials on Moderna's flu vaccines are expected to begin later this year. The company also plans to begin clinical trials for two experimental vaccines against H.I.V. later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.