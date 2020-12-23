KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Moderna, the second company to get approval for their Covid-19 vaccine says they believe their vaccine will work with some of the new variants of the Coronavirus that have been found in the United Kingdom.

The company issued a statement late Wednesday night. 

It says in part, "Based on the data to date, Moderna expects that the vaccine induced immunity from the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine would be protective against the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus recently described in the U.K." 

The co-founder of BioNTech, that partnered with Pfizer to make the other vaccine, said something similar on Tuesday. 

Research is still being done, but local doctors have said for days that it is normal for viruses to mutate as they make their way through the population.

