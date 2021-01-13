KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) KCTV5 has learned that the Missouri National Guard has sent members to Washington, D.C. to help with security, leading up to Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration.

  As many as 20-thousand Guard members from across the country are being deployed.

  In a statement the Guard said "At the direction of Governor Parson, the Missouri National Guard is providing assistance to the D.C. National Guard, where they will support civilian law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety to district and federal agencies through the presidential inauguration. These National Guard professionals remain under the control of the Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard"

  They did not say how many members of the Missouri National Guard are being deployed.  The statement says the guard provided similar assistance in Washington, D.C. during the protests in June of 2020.

