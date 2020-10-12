COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri and Vanderbilt football game originally scheduled for October 17, has been postponed.
According to the SEC, the postponement is due to positive coronavirus tests and subsequent quarantine of team members on the Vanderbilt football program.
NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 12, 2020
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.
This Saturday's game was also MIZZOU's Homecoming football game.
