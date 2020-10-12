Missouri LSU Football

Faurot Field is quiet before the arrival of teams and limited fans for the start of an NCAA college football game between LSU and Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri and Vanderbilt football game originally scheduled for October 17, has been postponed.

According to the SEC, the postponement is due to positive coronavirus tests and subsequent quarantine of team members on the Vanderbilt football program.

The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

This Saturday's game was also MIZZOU's Homecoming football game. 

