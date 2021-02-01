KANSAS CITY, MO-- (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is putting emphasis on hospitals in its vaccine distribution efforts. Select hospitals across the state will receive 53% of the state’s weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses in February.

The designated hospitals have the capacity to each administer 5,000 vaccine doses per week, but the number of vaccines the hospitals receive will be determined by population in the region. Weekly vaccine delivery will rotate between the hospitals and their partners, according to a news release from the Missouri Hospital Association and the Missouri DHSS.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will breakdown its vaccines as follows:

53-percent of the nearly 76,000 vaccine doses the state receives weekly from the federal government will go to designated hospitals.

23-percent will go to regional mass vaccination events in partnership with local groups and the Missouri National Guard.

8-percent will be allocated to local public health agencies

8-percent will go to federally qualified health centers.

8-percent will go to any other enrolled providers, or “community providers,” asking for the vaccine. Hospitals not included on the list released Monday are considered community providers and will need to request vaccine doses through the Missouri DHSS vaccine process.

At the current rate proposed for February, it would take Missouri nearly half a year to move past Tier 1B in its vaccination efforts. Missouri Hospitals Spokesperson Dave Dillon, says the state is relying on a ramp up to get through the current 2 million Missourians eligible for vaccination in the current phase.

“It’s highly likely that we are going to see more [vaccines], and not only more vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna, but additional vaccine manufacturers come online in the weeks ahead. I think, yes, the numbers as they are would take a long time,” said Dillon.

On Monday a Clay County Coalition revealed they will use Operation Safe as part of their efforts with the state. The group includes North Kansas City Hospital, the City of North Kansas City, Liberty Hospital, Clay County Public Health Center (CCPHC), the cities of Liberty, Gladstone, Smithville, Kearney and Excelsior Springs and William Jewell College. The group will use its allocated vaccines to host the first vaccination clinic starting Thursday.

People will need to make an appointment for either Feb. 4, 5 and 6 at the Cerner World Headquarters in North Kansas City, Mo. Vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on designated dates. On Monday, Dillon said in the next 48 hours other hospitals will announce how people can register to get vaccinated.

“The hospitals included in the first phase of this plan were selected for their ability to rapidly begin community vaccination efforts on a large scale,” said Herb Kuhn, president and CEO of the hospital association. “Beginning (Monday) — and continuing as vaccines arrive in the days and weeks ahead — hospitals will be sharing how community members can sign up for their vaccine.”

The list of providers will expand as the state receives more vaccines.