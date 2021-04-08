KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --

At Thursday’s City Council meeting, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will recognize the City of Kansas City as Missouri’s first local government to offer payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts to its employees.

Payroll deductions foster inclusion and equity for individuals with disabilities and parents of children with disabilities.

Launched in 2017, MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI.

