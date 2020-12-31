KANSAS CITY (KCTV) --
Missouri will be raising its minimum wage for the fifth year in a row.
This hike is moving the wage up to $10.30 an hour, which 85 cents more than 2020.
The move is part of an effort to get the minimum wage up to $12 by 2023.
