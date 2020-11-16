KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri once again announced its highest weekly total of new Coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the week of Nov. 8 - Nov. 15, Missouri reported 30,254 new cases, the highest ever. That total is an increase of 29% from the week before, when the state reported 23,463 cases. The state added 221 deaths in the same time period, an increase of 74% from the week before, when the state announced 127 deaths.
Missouri 7-day COVID-19 Case Increases:
Week Of Sept. 27: 8,949 New Cases
Week Of Oct. 4: 12,989 New Cases
Week Of Oct. 11: 11,231 New Cases
Week Of Oct. 18: 12,799 New Cases
Week Of Oct. 25: 16,040 New Cases
Week Of Nov. 1: 23,463 New Cases
Week Of Nov. 8: 30,254 New Cases
According to Missouri's health department, Missouri tested 113,083 people during the last seven days, and it's actually 15% less than the number of people the state tested the week before.
On Oct. 25, Missouri's seven-day positivity rate per the CDC method was 11.1%. On Nov. 15, it was 24.4%. As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 239,451 people across the state contracted the virus and at least 3,374 of them have died, for a mortality rate of 1.4%.
