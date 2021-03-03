SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV5) -- A Missouri man is charged with threatening to kill Congressman Emanuel Cleaver the day after the capitol was stormed.
A federal grand jury indicted 63-year-old Kenneth Hubert of Marionville in southwest Missouri.
According to the indictment, Hubert made threats against Cleaver and Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen.
He remains in federal custody, pending a detention hearing on March 8th.
