JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are advancing a sweeping firearms bill that would allow concealed guns on public transportation and in churches.
The Republican-led House on Monday gave initial approval to the bill in a voice vote.
Currently, people need permission to bring firearms into places of religious worship.
The bill would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns in churches, synagogues and mosques regardless. Another provision in the bill would ensure that gun stores are considered essential businesses.
That means state and cities couldn't order them closed during emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.
