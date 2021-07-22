KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Wednesday, Missouri’s governor announced an incentive program that allows people who get the vaccine to enter into a drawing that will give $10,000 to 900 people over the next 10 weeks.
In the first 24 hours, the health department has had 116,000 entries. At this early date, nearly all of those are who were vaccinated before the announcement.
Many have questioned whether it’s a good use of tax dollars. They’ve also questioned the effectiveness and the fairness of the specific rules. Thursday, the state health department’s acting director responded to some of those criticisms.
At Loose Park, people welcome to being interviewed had a generally positive response to the plan.
“I think it’s good in a way because it kind of encourages people,” said Kevin Robinson.
“Better late than never,” said Tom Aber, who questioned the governor’s early messaging on vaccination.
But on social media, there are plenty of naysayers.
“How about spending that money on feeding the poor,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“Not like the state needs that money for anything useful, like roads,” wrote another on Facebook.
One man at Loose Park who chose not to be interviewed raised the same issue about road repairs taking precedence in his eyes. Others, however, disagreed.
“There are a lot of other things the state spends money on that are questionable,” Aber shot back.
“I think it’s one of the better uses of taxpayer money is to incentivize people is to finally get life back on track,” said Spencer Foust.
Many online angrily called it a government bribe. Even more doubted it would work to get new folks on board.
“Many of the anti-vaxxers are dug in,” someone remarked on Reddit.
Foust did wonder the same thing. The vaccine has been readily available for months.
“It will probably just strengthen their resolve to not have anything to do with it,” someone added on Facebook.
One KC native visiting from California said the incentive there didn’t change his mind.
“I just have my own personal reasons why I don’t want to get it and money wasn’t going to change that,” said Wayne Theets, who now lives in Sacramento.
Those who were positive about the program had the same concern about how effective it would be at swaying people, noting that the vaccine has been readily available for months, but they noted there are people on the fence, described as vaccine hesitant, not militantly opposed. Those people and some younger folks who are less concerned than they are apathetic might be persuadable, supporters said.
Another concern had to do with the specifics.
The drawings every two weeks are separated into three pots: youth, the people already vaccinated, and those newly vaccinated. The adult entries are equally divided by Congressional district. The 80 people in each category are actually eight people from each of the 10 Congressional districts. Some other states have created one large pool.
“This is like working for a company for 10 years and the new hires are making the same amount of money,” one already vaccinated man griped on Twitter.
“…seems to give an advantage to the Congressional districts with more cows than people,” another remarked on Reddit.
The state health department’s acting director responded that, yes, odds are better in pools where fewer people are entered.
“Obviously the chances of success are in those rural areas are greater and we hope that’s an inducement for individuals in those more vaccine hesitant areas,” said Robert Knodell, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director. “We wanted to structure our program based on lessons learned from other states to try to get those opportunities out wider, more of a chance that folks will know someone perhaps who won.”
Daniel Anderson said the logic makes perfect sense to him, and as someone already vaccinated in Kansas City, he doesn’t feel slighted one bit.
“I think thinking outside the box is always to be commended,” said Anderson. “I did not get vaccinated for a prize. I got vaccinated for myself and my family and my community.”
Other questions answered included why people have to enter themselves and aren’t automatically entered. Health department officials said they didn’t want to compromise the privacy of health information, so it was important that people opt in to give permission.
One challenge also includes getting the word out. A lot of people we met at Loose Park didn’t want to be interviewed because they hadn’t heard about it. Only about one in 10 we met had.
More information on the program can be found here. You can enter here. If you're unable to access the online entry form, you can call the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.