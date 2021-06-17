KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have responded to the Department of Justice concerning its criticism of a gun bill Parson signed into law last Saturday.
Parson and Schmitt authored a letter to President Biden and the DOJ on Wednesday, saying the state will "fight tooth and nail" to defend the Second Amendment.
“The Second Amendment Preservation Act is about protecting law-abiding Missourians against government overreach and unconstitutional federal mandates," Parson said. "We will reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property. Throughout my career, I have always stood for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights, and that will not change today or any day."
In a letter sent Wednesday night and obtained by The Associated Press, Justice officials said the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause outweighs the measure that Gov. Mike Parson signed into law Saturday. The new rules penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws.
“The public safety of the people of the United States and citizens of Missouri is paramount,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Boynton wrote in the letter.
Parson and Schmitt's seven-page letter ends with this:
"We will fight tooth and nail to defend the right to keep and bear arms protected by the Second Amendment, Article I, § 23 of the Missouri Constitution, and the Second Amendment Preservation Act. And we will not tolerate any attempt by the federal government to deprive Missourians of this critical civil right.”
You can read the letter from Parson and Schmitt here:
