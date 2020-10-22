KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - Being in a bi-state area has caused a lot of confusion with mail-in ballots because the rules are different in each state.
It’s the first year where anyone in Missouri can vote mail-in.
Now people who requested the mail-in option are having second thoughts about using a postal box with so little time to spare.
“They feel as if it’s going to take too long or it may get lost. I’ve heard that probably hundreds of times at this point. They call in and say this,” said Kansas City Election Board Democratic Director Lauri Ealom.
There is an alternative for those people, she said, but many of them are unclear about the specifics.
“Right now the biggest confusion is if you have a mail-in ballot, can you walk that mail-in ballot to the satellite polling location and vote? No. The answer is no,” Ealom said.
Here’s a bi-state distinction that might help explain things.
Kansas has advance voting. Any registered voter can vote early.
In Missouri, the only early voting is absentee voting. To vote absentee, you need to specify one of seven reasons why you are unable to vote in person.
Absentee voters could also get a mail-in ballot envelope but it looks different from a regular mail-in ballot. They are treated differently as well.
If you have an absentee mail-in envelope, you can hand it over early and at any polling place.
If you requested a regular mail-in ballot and you don’t want to leave it up the US Postal Service, your only option is to wait until Election Day.
You need to bring the mail-in ballot envelope with you so it can be surrendered before you cast your vote. Furthermore, most jurisdictions won’t accept it at your home polling place.
“The only day that can be surrendered is on Election Day and that can only be surrendered here at the Kansas City Board of Elections,” Ealom clarified.
In Eastern Jackson County, she said, you also have to bring that ballot to the board's headquarters, which, in that case, is in Independence. Election officials in Platte County said same goes for them. They are located in Platte City.
In Clay County, however, on the election officials are asking you to bring it to your home polling place.
“Bring the ballot with you. That’s key. Make sure you bring the ballot with you,” Ealom reiterated.
It’s also important to know which election board represents you. For example, there are parts of Kansas City located in Clay and Platte Counties. If you live in the Northland, your county election board is who’s in charge. The Kansas City Election Board only manages elections for the Jackson County portions of Kansas City. The Jackson County Election Board handles all other Jackson County cities.
Here’s how to check the status of a mail-in ballot.
Kansas City (Jackson County portion of KCMO only)
Go to the main website. On the top left there are separate selections for the following where to vote in person and your mail-in ballot status.
Jackson County (cities other than Kansas City)
Click here and scroll down to check on your voter status and polling place.
For ballot status, you’ll need to call (816) 325-4600.
Clay County
You can find your registration status, your polling location and a sample ballot here.
They do not currently have a website for tracking ballots for voters. For that, you’ll need to call 816-415-VOTE or email comments@claycoelections.com.
Key rules are located here. Be sure to scroll down to the portion highlighted in red explaining voting locations.
Platte County
Platte County does not have an automated ballot tracking system, but voters are welcome to call (816) 858-4400 or email platte@sos.mo.gov several days after mailing their ballot to ask if it has been received. Their rules can be found here.
On Friday, KCTV5 will be discussing mail-in ballot rules on the Kansas side, where voter confusion involves a different but just as complicated set of rules.
