JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is now recommending that all schools require masks.
This afternoon Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in Kansas City, and this was his response to her recommendation.
“To do the mask mandate in the schools, the schools will have to make that decision on the local level we made that decision since day one, we will continue to do it,” says Parson.
Ultimately, the schools will have the deciding factor on both sides of the state line, as the school boards would have to make a vote on the masking policy.
While both governors don’t agree on requiring masks at schools, they do agree that students need to be in the classroom.
Governor Kelly said in a statement, “we know our children belong in the classroom, but it’s critical that we provide Kansas school districts with support and tools they need to keep our kids safe”.
Meanwhile Parson said this about kids going back to school.
“It is more important for those kids to be in a classroom setting, the results of them not being there and some of the things that are going to occur in society as a whole, it’s much more detrimental to us. I just think we have to have kids in school, says Parson.
