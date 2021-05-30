Deon Ross

UPDATE: Deon Ross has been located and he is safe.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Deon Ross was last seen at 108th Street and Newton at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He left the area on a bike and was wearing a black shirt with an orange design, black shorts and a pair of black shoes.

If you see him, please call 911.

