MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Do you know where your goat is?
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said a goat has been wandering around Andover for “the past few days.” Authorities are looking for the owner.
The sheriff’s office said the goat has been seen on the 2900 block of 149th Avenue West.
“Hobbies appear to be spring walks, gardening & grilling,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.
A spokesperson for the office told WCCO they haven’t picked it up yet because it’s too big to fit in their squad cars. They have received several phone calls from homeowners in the area.
Anyone with information about the goat’s owner is asked to call 763-427-1212.
