Minuto a minuto: accidente en el metro de Ciudad de México. Esto es lo que sabemos CNNEE Posted 4 hrs ago Posted 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Telemedicine company's CEO fired after prom video goes viral Carley Gordon Updated Apr 29, 2021 FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - People across the world are now talking about a prom night video shot inside a Franklin hotel and it all has to do with the dress one student was wearing. Woman fatally shoots boyfriend after seeing him videoconference with ex-girlfriend, charges say By KMOV Staff Posted Apr 15, 2021 SPANISH LAKE, Missouri (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County woman was charged last week with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend. Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas By Chris Isidore, CNN Business Updated 23 hrs ago Millions of people stuck at home for more than a year are expected hit the road for much-needed post-pandemic vacations this summer. Good luck finding gas. National Park Service looking for volunteers to kill bison at the Grand Canyon Updated Apr 28, 2021 The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for volunteers to kill bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park. Johnson County lifts mask mandate starting Saturday; businesses can still set policies Shain Bergan, Nathan Vickers Updated 23 hrs ago Johnson County commissioners on Thursday morning lifted the county's mask mandate by a vote of 5-1, in a move that takes effect this Saturday. Meet the 12-year-old graduating high school and college in the same week By Rachel Trent, CNN Updated Apr 29, 2021 The 12-year-old finished four years of school in one year -- two years of high school and a two-year associate's degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.