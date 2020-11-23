Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) -- The Milwaukee Common Council will consider accepting a $9.7 million federal grant to hire 30 police officers for the next three years Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the Milwaukee Police Department will be meeting virtually with BID/NID leaders to discuss the federal police grant on Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
