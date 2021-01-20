A military helicopter believed to have three people on board crashed Wednesday evening in upstate New York, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
There was no further information from the sheriff's office on the condition of those believed to have been on board, or which branch of the military owned the helicopter.
The crash happened in Mendon, about 17 miles south of Rochester.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.