OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --
All middle and high school students in the Blue Valley School District who chose in-person learning during registration will come to school full-time, every day beginning Tuesday.
Students who registered for VirtualED will continue with their current schedule.
The district says the decision was made after an extensive review of declining COVID-19 numbers in the community.
It also says it will continue to follow protocols aligned with expert health guidance to ensure its doing everything we can to protect the health of our students and staff.
