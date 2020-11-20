SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV5) --
Mid-Continent Public Library’s Smithville Branch will be closed until further notice due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
It was immediately closed when a staff member was confirmed positive for the virus Thursday.
If able to they can identify them, the library is notifying customers who were in the branch on November 14 and 15.
All Library staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and closely monitored before returning to work.
Professional deep cleaning services will take place during the closure.
The book drop will remain open and hold times will be extended so that materials will be available when the branch reopens.
The library is working closely with the Clay County Health Department to determine all necessary and additional next steps.
It hasn't announced a reopen date yet.
