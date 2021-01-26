Microsoft beats revenue expectations as pandemic continues to fuel sales

Microsoft exceeded Wall Street analysts' expectations for quarterly revenue by nearly $3 billion, it reported Tuesday.
The results signal that the pandemic is continuing to buoy the tech giant's business — from computers and gaming systems to the cloud computing systems helping companies navigate continued remote working.
Microsoft posted $43.1 billion in revenue for its fiscal second quarter — a 17% increase from the same period in the prior year and well above the $40.2 billion analysts had predicted. Income hit $15.5 billion, or $2.03 per share, compared with the $1.64 earnings per share Wall Street predicted.
The company's stock shot up more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday.
"What we have witnessed over the past year is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. "Microsoft is powering this shift with the world's largest and most comprehensive cloud platform."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.