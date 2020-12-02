(CNN Español) — La escudería de Formula Uno Hass F1 Team anunció este miércoles a través de su pagina oficial el fichaje de Mick Schumacher, hijo del mítico piloto y siete veces ganador de la Fórmula Uno, Michael Schumacher.
La escudería estadounidense anunció que el piloto, actual líder de la Formula 2, firmó un contrato por varios años.
Mick Schumacher (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Schumacher, de 21 años, fue formado profesionalmente en la academia de pilotos de la escudería Ferrari.
El piloto alemán tuvo su primer contacto con monoplazas de Formula Uno en abril de 2020, cuando probó los monoplazas de Ferrari y Alfa Romeo durante dos días en el circuito de Bahrein.
