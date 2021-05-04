An overpass carrying a subway train has collapsed in Mexico City, killing 15 people and injuring at least 70, according to local government officials.
The subway was traveling on an elevated and outdoor portion of the city's rapid transit system on the newest Line 12, also known as the Golden Line, when a portion of the overpass collapsed, Mexico's Secretariat of Risk Management and Civil Protection said.
CCTV surveillance footage shows the moment of the collapse directly over a street with moving cars, followed by a cloud of dust and debris.
Mexico City's Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, has arrived at the scene of the accident. "Firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals are serving. We will give more information shortly," she said on her official Twitter account.
The incident happened at 10:25 p.m. local time, according to Mexico City's Interior Minister Alfonso Suarez Del Real.
This is a developing story, more to come.
