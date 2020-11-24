LENEXA, KS (KCTV5) Lenexa police are warning Facebook users about a scheme that involves sexting and blackmail.
Police say they've seen scams where a male victim accepts a facebook friend request from a female that he doesn't know.
The victim engages in "sexting" with their new friend.
Then that person turns around and threatens to share the explicit pictures with the victim's family unless he pays up.
