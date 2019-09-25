WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday.
In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of the former vice president's son Hunter.
"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that," Trump said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower's complaint, which followed the July 25 call.
The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
