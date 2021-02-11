Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won a privacy claim in her case against a tabloid newspaper that published a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.
The judge in the case issued a summary judgement, which will avoid a full trial.
Markle sued newspaper publisher Associated Newspapers Limited after their tabloid the Mail on Sunday printed portions of a handwritten letter that she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018. The Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers previously said they stand by the decision to publish excerpts from the letter and will defend the case vigorously.
Another hearing to decide matters related to the case and outline next steps will take place on March 2, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.