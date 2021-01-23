Click here for updates on this story
RALEIGH, NC (WLOS) -- A $2 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a North Carolina convenience store.
NC Education Lottery says the winning ticket was sold in Brunswick County at the Minuteman Food Mart on Mercantile Drive in Leland.
"The $3 Megaplier ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-26-42-50-60, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and won a $1,000,000 prize," NC Education Lottery said in a statement. "The prize was doubled to $2,000,000 when the 2X Megaplier was drawn."
Six other tickets sold in North Carolina won big prizes, including one $20,000 prize for a ticket purchased in Smithfield and five $10,000 prizes with tickets purchased in Elizabeth City, Greenville, Hickory, Hildebran, and Kernersville.
Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
Friday's drawing was the second-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions. Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the $1 billion jackpot.
NC Education Lottery says the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.