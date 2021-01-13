KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot skyrocketed to $750 million after no one won last night.
Those feeling lucky had a chance to win an estimated $625 million jackpot last night, the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. There hasn't been a winner for months.
But there were no winning tickets for the numbers that were drawn late Tuesday night. So the estimated jackpot grew to $750 million, and will surely grow some more as people rush to gobble up tickets.
A $750 million payout would be Mega Millions' second biggest, to a $1.54 bonanza won in 2018.
Each ticket costs $2 and winners must match all the numbers, including the Mega Ball, to take home the full sum.
The one-time cash option for Tuesday's jackpot was at least $458 million. Taking the jackpot's lump payment cash value is an option favored by most winners. Otherwise, the jackpot is doled out over 30 years.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $550 million, which is the game's 12th largest jackpot in history. Winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.
