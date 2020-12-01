Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN's Work Transformed newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.
We're gonna party like it's 2020!
And that means no buffets, no open bars, no crowded restaurants or in-person office parties this year.
But that doesn't mean companies won't be celebrating. It's just going to look a lot different.
The office party likely won't be the highlight of the holiday season for a lot of people, but it will allow employers to show their appreciation and provide co-workers a chance to bond.
PayPal will be hosting a 29-hour virtual party that involves its offices around the world. Events will include a magic show, DJs, cooking classes and a dance off.
Accounts payable software provider Tipalti will be hosting a mixology virtual event where employees learn to make three cocktails for its company holiday party.
Read more about what companies are doing here.
A tough introduction to the working world
At the beginning of the year, employment prospects were looking good for the Class of 2020.
But then the pandemic hit and the once flourishing job market shriveled up.
In May, when many students graduated, the unemployment rate for 20- to 24-year-olds soared to a mind-numbing 23%.
The good news is that rate dropped to 10.8% in October. But for many recent grads, the job search drags on.
Around a quarter of employers said the pandemic forced them to either close open positions or rescind offers made in the spring to graduating students, reports The Wall Street Journal's Ellen Byron.
Byron spoke to recent grads on what it's like navigating the job market right now. Here are their stories.
Another four-day work week trial
The work week just got shorter for some employees at Unilever.
The consumer goods company is testing out a four-day work week at full pay for its employees in New Zealand, reports CNN Business' Michelle Toh. And for additional flexibility, employees can choose which four days they want to work.
The trial starts this month and will run for a year. The company said in a press release that it will train some workers in Agile, a project management approach that breaks work into short phases with frequent reviews and adaptation of plans.
Read more about the company's plans here.
WFH tip: Get more done
When work is at home and home is at work, it's hard to stay productive. Laura Vanderkam, author of "Off the Clock: Feel Less Busy While Getting More Done," offers the following advice:
Measure a good day by task, not time. When you work at home, you don't have the external trappings of productivity (a commute, eight hours spent with colleagues, a commute home) that indicate an honest day's labor. So you need to create your own definition of a good day. Try planning three to five challenging but doable tasks for each day. What accomplishments would make the day feel like a home run...or at least a triple? Do these things. When they're crossed off the list, the day is done, whatever time it happens to be (pro tip: It won't be 9:30 a.m.). Since you know you had a good day, you can relax, even if you can still see your workspace from the rest of your house.
Lights, camera, work
Want to make your video meetings productive? Turn your camera on.
I'll admit, I get a little camera shy. I get distracted, worry about what's in my background, and I never know if my two little co-workers are going to make a surprise cameo or decide it's time to sing "Wheels on the Bus" when I'm trying to pitch a story.
However, turning your camera on communicates confidence and that you are prepared and ready to engage, writes Tracy Brower, author of "Bring Work to Life by Bringing Life to Work" for Fast Company.
Showing up on screen also helps build rapport as it's easier for others to see your reactions and body language, she added.
Want to be listed on the Nasdaq?
Then be sure your company has at least one woman and one member of an "underrepresented" minority group, including Black, Latino or LGBTQ+ on its board.
The Nasdaq announced plans for new requirements that would require companies listed on its exchange to have at least two diverse directors, reports CNN Business' Chris Isidore.
The new rules would also require companies to publicly share diversity statistics for their board of directors.
The proposal needs to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Freelance hot spots
Looking to pick up some freelance gigs? Here are the hot categories for freelance work in 2021, according to FlexJobs.
- Computer and IT
- Accounting and finance
- Administrative
- Project management
- Customer service
- Health care
- Writing and editing
- Education and training
- Marketing
- Human resources and recruiting
Check out the full list.
Coffee break
There's always one on every holiday shopping list: That person you can never figure out what to get for the holidays.
How about something to up their working-from-home game?
My colleagues at Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, put together this list of useful gifts for people working from their home office.
Whether it's a mug that keeps coffee or tea hot (serial coffee microwaver right here), a seat cushion to help with posture, or pretty things to stay organized -- the list has ideas for all price points.
Happy shopping!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.